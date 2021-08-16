Unlock-5 in Nagaland from Aug 19

The Nagaland government on Monday announced that the 15-day-long fifth phase of unlocking will start from August 19, an official spokesperson said.

The high-powered committee on COVID-19 helmed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has decided that Unlock-5 will take place from August 19 to September 2, HPC spokesperson and state minister Neiba Kronu said.

In the fifth phase, all officers and half of other government employees will have to attend offices; while gymnasiums, which were earlier allowed to function with a maximum of 50 people, can now operate with half of their respective capacities. All relaxations granted in Unlock-4, which is in force from August 2 till August 18, will remain in effect. Further notification and SOPs for Unlock-5 will be issued soon, he said.

Nagaland began unlocking in phases from July 1. The state's positivity rate has slightly dipped to 10.06 per cent during the present phase from 10.57 per cent in Unlock-3.

Till Sunday, the state's caseload stood at 29,151, of which 1,224 are active, while 26,490 people have recovered, 601 patients have succumbed to the infection and 836 have migrated to other states.

