Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Public Health Response to COVID-19 in Kerala

The creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to Telemedicine Facilities in every district in Kerala was also envisaged with the support of the Union Government of India.

The Central Govt has decided to allocate ₹267.35crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare discussed the Public Health Response to COVID-19 in Kerala with Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister of Kerala Ms Veena George today.

Union Health Secretary and Senior Health officials of the State were also present.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted the proceeds of the meet in a thread.

The Central Govt has decided to allocate ₹267.35crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. This fund will strengthen the state's health infrastructure & effectively manage #COVID19. Other than this, for each district of the State, ₹1 crore will be made available for creating a medicine pool.

The creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to Telemedicine Facilities in every district in Kerala was also envisaged with the support of the Union Government of India.

Paediatric ICUs along with 10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility at every district hospital will prioritise the health of children in the Pandemic.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the Central Government has assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the State.

(With Inputs from PIB)

