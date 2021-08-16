Left Menu

GSK, CureVac's next-gen COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in monkey trial

The encouraging news on its "second-generation" vaccine gave CureVac's German-listed shares an 8% lift, as the stock gradually recovers from a slump in June when the German biotech company's first vaccine candidate recorded a disappointing 48% efficacy in mass testing on humans. The companies said on Monday that a blood analysis of the animals showed that the next-generation vaccine known as CV2CoV triggered virus-fighting antibodies as well as immune cells that target infected cells faster and in greater quantities than CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:18 IST
GSK, CureVac's next-gen COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in monkey trial

GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac said a study https://www.curevac.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Optimization-of-Non-Coding-Regions-Improves-Protective-Efficacy-of-an-mRNA-SARS-CoV-2-Vaccine-in-NHP.pdf on macaque monkeys showed their jointly-developed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be "strongly improved" in protecting against the virus compared with CureVac's first attempt. The encouraging news on its "second-generation" vaccine gave CureVac's German-listed shares an 8% lift, as the stock gradually recovers from a slump in June when the German biotech company's first vaccine candidate recorded a disappointing 48% efficacy in mass testing on humans.

The companies said on Monday that a blood analysis of the animals showed that the next-generation vaccine known as CV2CoV triggered virus-fighting antibodies as well as immune cells that target infected cells faster and in greater quantities than CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate. The surge in antibodies and immune cells was similar to that observed after a real infection with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they said.

Higher antibody blood counts were observed across virus variants of concern, including the Beta, Delta and Lambda lineages, they added. When infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, macaques vaccinated with CV2CoV had better clearance of the virus in the lungs and nasal passages, when comparing the two vaccines.

The results have yet to be peer-reviewed for publication in a medical journal. U.S.-listed shares of CureVac, which also reported its quarterly financial results on Monday, were up 9.5% in pre-market trading.

GSK and CureVac teamed up in February in a 150 million euro ($177 million) deal to develop the next-generation COVID-19 vaccine from next year, in an attempt to tackle several variants with one shot. Initial testing of CV2CoV on humans would begin during the last quarter of this year, CureVac said. ($1 = 0.8496 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021