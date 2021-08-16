Left Menu

Mangaluru airport, Apollo Diagnostics tie up for RT-PCR test

Mangaluru, Aug 16 PTI The Mangaluru International Airport MIA has tied up with Apollo Diagnostics to offer rapid RT-PCR tests to passengers on the airport premises.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:23 IST
Mangaluru, Aug 16 (PTI): The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has tied up with Apollo Diagnostics to offer rapid RT-PCR tests to passengers on the airport premises. The service, a relief to Gulf-bound passengers, was launched at the airport on Monday after dry-runs over the last few days, a press release here said.

As per the health requirements for passengers to the Gulf, each of them must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport four hours prior to boarding the flight. MIA tied up with Apollo to help passengers to Middle-East and beyond. Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to hold the rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport. The tests would be done in a safe and sterile environment with all COVID-19 SOPs protocols in place. Passengers are advised to travel well in advance so that all of them can be tested in time. The MIA has undertaken safety measures and implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures, laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers, the release said.

