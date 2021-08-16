Indonesia extends coronavirus restrictions, loosens some measures

Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs though relaxed some measures in eight unspecified areas on the most populous islands of Java and Bali, as fewer infections have been reported in cities.

The easing of certain measures included allowing restaurant dine-in at 25% of capacity and increasing the number of shoppers allowed in malls, for regions where the strictest level of curbs are in place.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)