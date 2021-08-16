Spaniards donated more organs than any other nationality in 2020

Spaniards donated more organs than any other nationality in the world in 2020 despite the heavy toll COVID-19 took on the country's health system, new data from the health ministry showed Monday.

Spain has led the world in rates of organ donation for the last three decades, and 2020 was no exception despite the extreme strain on hospitals carrying out transplants.

Spain is home to just 0.6% of the world's population but supplied 5% of all organs transplanted last year, data from the health ministry showed. A law declaring that any deceased person would donate their organs unless they expressly opt out while alive was passed in 1979.

Spain has registered 82,470 deaths and 4,693,540 cases of COVID-19 so far during the global pandemic.

