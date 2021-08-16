COVID-19 self-isolation rules ease for fully vaccinated in UK

People in Britain who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer have to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive, under new rules in force from Monday.

Those who have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or are under 18 who come in contact with a COVID positive person will not face a compulsory quarantine but are advised to take a PCR test.

While some scientists would have liked such a test to be a legal requirement, it is expected that the rule change would help businesses struggling with staff shortages over the compulsory self-isolation requirement so far.

If someone develops symptoms of the virus, the government says they should self-isolate and get a PCR test, and stay in isolation until the result comes back. The new guidance will apply to people who had their final dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before coming into contact with a positive case. People who test positive will still be legally required to self-isolate.

''The British public have played a vital role following self-isolation rules throughout the pandemic and sacrificing so much to help bring the virus under control,” said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“The requirement for double-jabbed and under-18s who are contacts of people with COVID-19 has been removed as we cautiously take another step back towards normality, thanks to the phenomenal success of our vaccine rollout. Vaccines are what will bring this pandemic to an end, with over 84,000 lives already saved and 23 million infections prevented,” he said, urging people to come forward for their vaccines.

It comes as the government set out plans for all young people aged 16 to 17 in England to be offered a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by next Monday, before they return to school from the summer break in September.

NHS England said it has launched a new online walk-in site finder to help 16 and 17 year olds locate the nearest available centre and further sites will come online over the coming days and weeks.

“Please don’t delay – get your jabs as soon as you can so we can continue to safely live with this virus and enjoy our freedoms by giving yourself, your family and your community the protection they need,” added Javid.

Teenagers within three months of turning 18 can book their vaccine appointment online through the National Booking Service or by calling 119. Around 100,000 texts are being sent out by the National Health Service (NHS) to those eligible inviting them to book their jabs.

“Young people have shown great enthusiasm to get their vaccines and this has allowed us to safely enjoy the things we have missed, such as going to the pub or seeing family and friends,” said UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

The British government has also partnered with dating apps, social media platforms and large companies, such as Uber and Deliveroo, on adverts and incentives to get the vaccination message out among younger age cohorts.

Latest official data shows that a total of 87,421,381 vaccine doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,215,352 people receiving a first dose (89.3 per cent) and 40,206,029 people receiving both doses (76 per cent). This means more than 70 per cent of people aged 18-29 have already received their first dose.

