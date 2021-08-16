UK records 28,438 new daily COVID cases, 26 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:40 IST
The United Kingdom reported a further 28,438 daily cases of COVID-19, up from the 26,750 recorded on Sunday, and 26 deaths, official data showed.
Cases in the last seven days were up around 5% on the week before, the data showed. The weekly figure for fatalities, recorded within 28 days of a positive test, was up 1.6%.
