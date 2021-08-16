UK records 28,438 new daily COVID cases, 26 deaths

The United Kingdom reported a further 28,438 daily cases of COVID-19, up from the 26,750 recorded on Sunday, and 26 deaths, official data showed.

Cases in the last seven days were up around 5% on the week before, the data showed. The weekly figure for fatalities, recorded within 28 days of a positive test, was up 1.6%.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)