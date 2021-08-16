Left Menu

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses in country cross 55 crore: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 55 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

''In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus Let's get vaccinated,'' Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Over 55 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 31,44,650 first doses and 5,22,629 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Monday.

Cumulatively, 20,00,68,334 people in the age group of 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose, and 1,59,35,853 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As on day 213 of the vaccination drive, a total of 55,85,834 vaccine doses were given. The ministry 43,18,152 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 12,67,682 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

