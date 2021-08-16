Italy reports 24 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 3,674 new cases

Left Menu

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:11 IST
Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 19 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 3,674 from 5,664. Italy has registered 128,456 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.44 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,334 on Monday, up from 3,162 a day earlier. There were 32 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 29 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 404 from a previous 384.

Some 74,021 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 160,870, the health ministry said.

