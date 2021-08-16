New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
All healthcare workers in New York State must be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate issued on Monday.
They must have received at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 27, he said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York State
Advertisement