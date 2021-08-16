Delhi reports 27 COVID-19 cases

The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and zero deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,118. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, it showed.

The death toll due to the viral infection now stands at 25,069.

Sixteen people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 53 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

On Saturday, it reported 50 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, as the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

