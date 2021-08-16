Delhi reports 27 COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and zero deaths due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

The low number of new cases can also be attributed to fewer tests – only 39,587 – conducted the previous day.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,118. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,069.

Sixteen people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 53 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

On Saturday, it reported 50 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, as the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

There are 467 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 165 of them are under home-isolation, the data showed.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 242, it stated.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

According to officials, around 160 PSA oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city.

While 66 plants are being installed at Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up at central government hospitals and 84 at private healthcare facilities.

According to government data, 1.16 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Over 32 lakh people have received both the doses.

The Health Department had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against coronavirus at ''the present rate of vaccine supply''.

Around 1.5 crore beneficiaries are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital and three crore doses are required to fully inoculate them.

Around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021, it had said.

