Left Menu

MDNIY can become world’s best educational institution of Yoga: Ayush Minister

The Minister emphasised the need for a global approach to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:54 IST
MDNIY can become world’s best educational institution of Yoga: Ayush Minister
Ayush Minister visited all the classes of the institute and interacted with students. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)
  • Country:
  • India

Ayush Minister Shri Sarbabanda Sonowal on Monday said that the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) has the potential to become the world's best educational institution in the field of Yoga at par with the US's Harvard University. He was addressing the students and the faculty of MDNIY on his maiden visit to the institute after taking charge as the Minister of Ayush.

"MDNIY can become the number one institute for students all over the world. We need to make global efforts for this. If the US can set up an institute like Harvard, why can't we?" Shri Sonowal said, adding that it could open avenues for thousands of students worldwide to visit India for education and research in Yoga.

The Minister emphasised the need for a global approach to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. "People are standing at India's doorstep in search of beautiful and healthy bodies. At present, MDNIY has all the work, including yoga education, training, medicine and research. There should be hostel arrangements for the students at the university who come from different parts of the country. Excellent hostel facilities at MDNIY will add value to the institution," Shri Sonowal said.

Ayush Minister visited all the classes of the institute and interacted with students. Talking to students, the Ayush Minister said that he practices Yoga every morning for about 30 minutes. Shri Sonowal also visited the library, the meditation centre and the campus of MDNIY. He also saw the performances of the students.

MDNIY has so far given yoga training to 18,000 paramilitary soldiers in the last few years, said MDNIY Director Dr Ishwar V. Basavaradi. He added that an attempt has been made to introduce Yoga to the inmates and prisoners of Tihar Jail. "Yoga system gives new dimensions to our life. It should be included in your daily routine," he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021