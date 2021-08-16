Left Menu

UP adds 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 22:03 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 17,08,965 on Monday as 17 more people tested positive for the contagious disease while the death toll climbed to 22,785 with one fresh fatality, a health bulletin issued here said.

The latest death was reported from Deoria, it said. The total number of recoveries in the state have reached 16,85,761, the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 419, it said.

So far, over 6.92 crore samples have been tested in the state, including 1.89 lakh samples tested the previous day, it said.

In the past 24 hours, no fresh case was reported in 62 (of a total 75) districts, the bulletin said, while also stating that the recovery rate in the state is 98.6 per cent.

