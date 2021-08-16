Over 4,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Sunday

A total of 4,040 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on August 15, the Delhi government said in its vaccination bulletin on Monday.

Delhi registered such low numbers as the government-run centres remain closed on Sunday.

While the first dose was given to 2,104 beneficiaries, a total of 1,936 people received the second jab, the bulletin said.

Over 1.15 crore doses have been administered in Delhi till date, of which 82,53,109 were first doses and 33,66,946 were second jabs, it said.

The city has a stock of 2,86,550 Covaxin shots and 4,57,230 Covishield doses, which should last for another six days, it said.

