Bengal logs 502 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:35 IST
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,39,065 on Monday as 502 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,312, a health bulletin said.

As many as 691 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 98.17 per cent. Two fresh fatalities each were reported in Hooghly and Howrah, while Kolkata recorded one death.

The state now has 9,382 active cases, while 15,10,921 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

West Bengal has tested over 1.64 crore samples for COVID-19 to date, including 26,124 in the last 24 hours, it added.

