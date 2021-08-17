Left Menu

Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 17-08-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 02:58 IST
Brazil recorded 14,471 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 434 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 20.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,492, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

