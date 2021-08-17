Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

Brazil recorded 14,471 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 434 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 20.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,492, according to ministry data.

