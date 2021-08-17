Mexico reports 7,172 new COVID-19 cases, 272 more deaths
Mexico registered 7,172 new COVID-19 infections and 272 more deaths, health ministry data showed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,108,438 and the death toll to 248,652.
