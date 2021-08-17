Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases
Australia's Victoria state reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first day after officials reinstated a night curfew and extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne, the state capital.
A total of 24 new local cases were detected in the state, up from 22 a day earlier.
Authorities on Monday prolonged a lockdown in Melbourne until Sept. 2 and said the city's 5 million residents would be subjected to a nightly curfew in a bid to get on top of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.
