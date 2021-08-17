Left Menu

Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-08-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 04:30 IST
Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Victoria state reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first day after officials reinstated a night curfew and extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne, the state capital.

A total of 24 new local cases were detected in the state, up from 22 a day earlier.

Authorities on Monday prolonged a lockdown in Melbourne until Sept. 2 and said the city's 5 million residents would be subjected to a nightly curfew in a bid to get on top of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

