U.S. to advise COVID-19 booster shots 8 months after vaccination - NYT

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:15 IST
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has decided that most Americans should get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two administration officials familiar with the discussions.

Officials are planning to announce the administration's decision as early as this week, NYT said https://nyti.ms/3spoZiU, adding that it could begin offering the extra shots as early as mid-September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

