Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:43 IST
US experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

US health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.

