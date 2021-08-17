India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases
Updated: 17-08-2021
India reported 25,166 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of infections to 32.25 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Deaths rose by 437, taking the to 432,079, the ministry said.
