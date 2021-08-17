Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Pfizer submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

All healthcare workers in New York State must be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate issued on Monday. They must have received at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 27, he said in a statement.

Pfizer submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE have submitted to U.S. regulators the initial data from an early-stage trial toward seeking authorization of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said on Monday. They said the third dose showed significantly higher neutralizing antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus compared to the two doses as well as against the Beta and the highly infectious Delta variants.

U.S. plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots in September - source

The Biden administration plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters late on Monday. Health officials in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration gathered around the view that most people should get a booster shot eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, the source said.

As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S

Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. A month later, she was in Minnesota getting vaccinated again. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. She traveled back for the second dose in June. She did not disclose being previously vaccinated.

New Yorkers largely back mayor's vaccine mandate to dine out

New Yorkers interviewed by Reuters on Monday were largely backing the push by the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, and other businesses. The policy is set to launch Tuesday as the delta variant continues to make progress.

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in the community since Feb

New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland. The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.

In Texas, local school officials stick with mask mandate, despite court setback

Local officials in Texas who have been battling their governor over mask mandates said they would continue to require face coverings in schools despite a setback in the state Supreme Court. The latest manifestation of the political divide over how to beat back the coronavirus comes as the Delta variant is leading a spike in new cases, including among children.

Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge

Japan was set on Tuesday to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and widen curbs to seven more prefectures, as COVID-19 cases spike in the capital and nationwide, burdening the medical system. The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it. Tokyo announced 2,962 new daily cases on Monday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.

Sydney COVID-19 cases set to rise, hospitals under pressure

COVID-19 cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said on Tuesday, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain. Australia, once a world leader in curtailing COVID-19, is struggling to suppress the third wave of infections driven by the highly infectious Delta variant despite locking down more than half its population.

Higher risk of Bell's Palsy after Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine - study

The risk of Bell's Palsy, a type of facial paralysis, is higher after Sinovac Biotech Ltd's COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac, but should not be a deterrent to vaccination, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. "The beneficial and protective effects of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the risk of this generally self-limiting adverse event," the study mentioned.

