Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,549, a health official said on Tuesday.

The new COVID-19 case was detected during testing at the airport. All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

Advertisement

''A Resident of Aberdeen Bazaar traveling from Kolkata carrying negative RTPCR report was tested positive on arrival at #PortBlairAirport.This is very risky, may increase the risk of transmission of the COVID19 virus. Follow #COVIDAppropriateBehaviour,'' the Andaman and Nicobar Administration tweeted.

The archipelago now has only one active COVID-19 case and the patient is in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free, the official said.

A total of 7,419 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

So far 4,61,421 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.64 percent.

A total of 3,27,480 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 2,29,040 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 98,440 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)