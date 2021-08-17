COVID-19 cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said on Tuesday, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Shopping malls in Paris and large parts of France had to ask customers to show a health pass, as the government increased pressure on people to get vaccinated. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland. * Japan was set to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and widen curbs to seven more prefectures, as COVID-19 cases spike in the capital and nationwide, burdening the medical system.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

* All healthcare workers in New York state must be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate. * Local officials in Texas who have been battling their governor over mask mandates said they would continue to require face coverings in schools despite a setback in the state Supreme Court.

* New Yorkers interviewed by Reuters were largely backing the push by the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, to require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, and other businesses. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The U.S. CDC and U.S. State Department warned against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in that nation but eased its advisories for India. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The risk of Bell's Palsy, a type of facial paralysis, is higher after Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac, but should not be a deterrent to vaccination, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares declined in early trade on Tuesday as growing anxiety over the spike in the Delta variant of COVID-19 infections and turmoil in Afghanistan eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street.

