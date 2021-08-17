WHO concerned about COVID-19 in Afghanistan as jabs slow
The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also told a U.N. briefing that the chaos at Kabul airport, where thousands of people are trying to flee the Taliban, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies.
