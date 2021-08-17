Former Sri Lankan Parliamentarian undergoes surgery

Left Menu

Vigneswaran thanked the clinical team led by Dr Mohanty for giving him permanent relief from the rare thyroid tumour.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:40 IST
K Vigneswaran, a former Sri Lankan Parliamentarian, underwent a highly specialised surgery for a rare thyroid tumour, a super-specialty hospital said here on Tuesday.

The 79-year old Vigneswaran, who experienced pain due to swelling following enlargement of thyroid gland, also developed difficulty in swallowing and breathing, MGM Healthcare said.

Prof Dr Sanjeev Mohanty, Senior Consultant and Head, Institute of ENT of the hospital, said in a statement that after a study of the Lankan leader's scans and reports a surgical intervention was carefully planned and it was carried out. ''The surgical approach proved to be successful and the post-operative period was uneventful for the patient.

The painful symptoms experienced by the patient have been alleviated post-surgery and we are happy to report that Vigneswaran is back on his feet again,'' Mohanty said. Vigneswaran thanked the clinical team led by Dr Mohanty for giving him permanent relief from the rare thyroid tumour. The former Parliamentarian from Sri Lanka has gone back to his country, the hospital added.

