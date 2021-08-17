Left Menu

T'gana adds 417 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number of cases with 84, followed by Karimnagar 54 and Nalgonda 29 districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:24 IST
T'gana adds 417 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Tuesday reported 417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,53,202, while the death toll rose to 3,847 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 84, followed by Karimnagar (54) and Nalgonda (29) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Tuesday with 569 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,42,416. The number of active cases was 6,939, the bulletin said. It said 87,230 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,35,66,170. The samples tested per million population was 6,33,158. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.34 per cent, while it was 97.49 per cent in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021