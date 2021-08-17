UP adds 27 COVID-19 cases, one death

Twenty-seven people tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh while one person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 17,089,91 and the death toll to 22,786 on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin.

The new fatality was reported from Prayagraj, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery count has reached 16,85,785 in the state, the bulletin said, adding the number of active cases stands at 420.

So far, over 6.94 crore samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19, including 1.83 lakh tested the previous day, it said.

No fresh coronavirus case was registered in 54 of total 75 districts of UP in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding the recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday became the first state in the country to cross the milestone of administering over six crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official release.

''By administering over six crore doses, Uttar Pradesh showed it is the best state when it comes to inoculation,'' it said.

The state achieved the landmark in the afternoon. So far, over 5,07,22,629 people have received their first dose while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated in the state, it said.

