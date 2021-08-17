Italy reports 54 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 5,273 new cases

Left Menu

Italy reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 5,273 from 3,674 . The total number of intensive care patients rose to 423 from a previous 404. Some 238,073 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 74,021, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 5,273 from 3,674 . Italy has registered 128,510 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.45 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,472 on Tuesday, up from 3,334 a day earlier. There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 32 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 423 from a previous 404.

Some 238,073 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 74,021, the health ministry said.

