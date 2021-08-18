More Delta variant COVID cases confirmed in New Zealand -report
18-08-2021
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country including one Auckland hospital worker, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Radio New Zealand on Wednesday.
That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five. Ardern said all cases are have now been confirmed as Delta variant.
