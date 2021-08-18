Left Menu

More Delta variant COVID cases confirmed in New Zealand -report

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 18-08-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 00:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country including one Auckland hospital worker, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Radio New Zealand on Wednesday.

That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five. Ardern said all cases are have now been confirmed as Delta variant.

