Left Menu

New Zealand reports 4 more COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

New Zealand's first local COVID-19 infection in six months was reported on Tuesday, and a snap lockdown ordered for the entire nation. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the country will be in lockdown for at least three days while its largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for seven days.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 01:01 IST
New Zealand reports 4 more COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

New Zealand said on Wednesday that an additional four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country overnight, including an Auckland hospital worker. That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five, a government spokesman has confirmed.

All cases have now been confirmed as Delta variant and are linked to the original case reported on Tuesday. New Zealand's first local COVID-19 infection in six months was reported on Tuesday, and a snap lockdown ordered for the entire nation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the country will be in lockdown for at least three days while its largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021