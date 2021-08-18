Health News Roundup: France registers more than 100 deaths from Covid in a day again; Cuba struggles to get oxygen to the sick, vaccines to the healthy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Purdue's Sackler: family has 'responsibility' to help curb opioid crisis but wants liability shields

A member of the Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma testified on Tuesday that his family bears a "moral responsibility" to help abate the U.S. opioid crisis but said it will not contribute financially to the effort unless it receives broad legal protections. The OxyContin maker last week kicked off its long-awaited bankruptcy trial https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/purdue-pharma-bankruptcy-trial-begins-with-opponents-eyeing-sackler-shields-2021-08-11 over its plan https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/dgkplrrnypb/126021698131-rep-1407114041.pdf to resolve thousands of claims accusing it and the Sackler family of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis.

France registers more than 100 deaths from Covid in a day again

France registered 111 deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals on Tuesday, the first time since June 1 that the daily toll was more than 100, health ministry data showed. The new figures took the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic to 112,844.

Houston, besieged by COVID patients, offering $100 to those who take vaccine

Officials in the Houston metropolitan area on Tuesday said they would pay $100 to any person receiving a first dose of a COVID vaccine, as hospitals in the area are expected this week to surpass records for the number of COVID patients in their care. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in the county that encompasses Houston, implored residents to take advantage of the $100 incentive, which she said would last at least until August 31.

U.S. plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots in September - source

The Biden administration plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters late on Monday. Health officials in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration gathered round the view that most people should get a booster shot eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, the source said.

Cuba struggles to get oxygen to the sick, vaccines to the healthy

Cuba has turned to the military to provide oxygen amid a surge of the coronavirus https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cuba-gripped-by-unrest-battles-highest-covid-caseload-americas-2021-07-19 even as doctors rush to administer locally developed vaccines to the population. The government announced on Sunday that the Caribbean island's main oxygen plant had broken down in the midst of a Delta variant-driven coronavirus surge that has resulted in record numbers of cases and deaths, swamping some provincial health systems.

The Biden administration plans to extend requirements for travellers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Ontario to offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses to high-risk people

The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable people as early as this week, its chief medical officer said on Tuesday. Eligible populations will include transplant patients, along with residents in high-risk settings, including long-term care homes and indigenous elder care lodges.

New Zealand reports 4 more COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

New Zealand said on Wednesday that an additional four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country overnight, including an Auckland hospital worker. That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five, a government spokesman has confirmed.

COVID-19 risks in young adult males may be under-recognized -study

Young men could be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than is currently recognized, researchers have suggested, citing computer models. Coronavirus infections in younger age groups are going undetected and young men in particular may be silent drivers of infections in older adults, a Canadian research team wrote in Annals of Internal Medicine https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-7003 on Tuesday.

U.S. plans to extend transport mask mandate through Jan. 18, sources say

President Joe Biden's administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters. Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, the three people briefed on the matter said. A separate call with aviation unions is planned for Wednesday, a source said.

