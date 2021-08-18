Left Menu

Los Angeles County to require masks at large outdoor sporting events

Fans attending baseball, football and other large outdoor sporting events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to a new order from the health department.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-08-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 02:37 IST
Los Angeles County to require masks at large outdoor sporting events
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans attending baseball, football and other large outdoor sporting events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to a new order from the health department. The new order targets "outdoor mega-events" that attract crowds of over 10,000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and NFL games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

The new order is an expansion of a previous order that requires masks at "indoor mega-events" like conferences, concerts and sporting events where more than 5,000 people are in attendance. The change comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread in the county, especially among the unvaccinated.

Los Angeles County reported 2,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as five additional deaths, according to ABC7 news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021