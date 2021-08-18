Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases and 1,106 deaths in 24 hours -ministry
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-08-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 02:58 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil has had 37,613 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,106 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The South American country has now registered 20,416,183 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 570,598, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- health ministry
- South American
- Brazil
- United
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Exela HR Solutions - Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing Services - Goes Live in India and the United States
Olympics-Athletics-Crouser of the United States wins gold in men's shot put
WHO Eritrea hands over IT equipment to Health Ministry worth 96,288 USD
Low contact tracing, declining no. of Covid tests in Kerala: Central team to health ministry
Get COVID-19 vaccination certificates now on WhatsApp within seconds: Union Health Ministry