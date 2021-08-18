Left Menu

Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases and 1,106 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-08-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 02:58 IST
Brazil has had 37,613 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,106 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 20,416,183 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 570,598, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

