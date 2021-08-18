Australia's Victoria reports 24 local COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state on Wednesday reported 24 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities race to track infections with an unknown source in Melbourne, the state capital.

A total of four mystery cases, the ones whose source is still unidentified, were among the new infections, in line with the trend over the last several days. Of the new cases, six have spent time in the community while infectious.

