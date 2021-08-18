Left Menu

Australia's Victoria reports 24 local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-08-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 04:28 IST
Australia's Victoria reports 24 local COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Victoria state on Wednesday reported 24 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities race to track infections with an unknown source in Melbourne, the state capital.

A total of four mystery cases, the ones whose source is still unidentified, were among the new infections, in line with the trend over the last several days. Of the new cases, six have spent time in the community while infectious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021