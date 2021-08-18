Left Menu

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 18-08-2021 06:55 IST
New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday.

Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in New South Wales, Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.



