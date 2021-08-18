Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,324 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-08-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 07:55 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,324 to 3,835,375, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 22 to 91,921, the tally showed.

