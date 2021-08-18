Health News Roundup: Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events; Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events

Fans attending baseball, football, and outdoor music events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to an order on Tuesday from the health department. The order targets "outdoor mega-events" that attract crowds of over 10,000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and National Football League games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge

Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown. "We haven't seen the worst of it and the way that we stop this is by everybody staying at home," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but so far has no symptoms of the illness, his office said. Abbott, a Republican who is locked in battle with some local leaders over his ban on mask mandates in schools, is isolating, his office said. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, is also receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross

Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. The region escaped the worst when the pandemic erupted last year, but in recent weeks has seen the highest deaths globally, as soaring infections push fragile healthcare systems to the brink and expose sluggish vaccination rollouts.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Biden administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Ontario to offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses to high-risk people

The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable people as early as this week, its chief medical officer said on Tuesday. Eligible populations will include transplant patients, along with residents in high-risk settings, including long-term care homes and indigenous eldercare lodges.

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland.

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday were linked to the outbreak in New South Wales, Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

COVID-19 risks in young adult males may be under-recognized -study

Young men could be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than is currently recognized, researchers have suggested, citing computer models. Coronavirus infections in younger age groups are going undetected and young men, in particular, may be silent drivers of infections in older adults, a Canadian research team wrote in Annals of Internal Medicine https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-7003 on Tuesday.

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the extension, first reported by Reuters. "The purpose of TSA's mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation," the spokesperson said

