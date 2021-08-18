Left Menu

U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, or about 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to a Reuters tally. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has lost 622,813 people to COVID-19, the highest number of deaths for any country in the world.

