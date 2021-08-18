U.S. President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it planned to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

Advertisement

* Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown. * Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

* New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. * Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in COVID-19 infections that are threatening the medical system.

AMERICAS * The United States is urging world leaders to send videos instead of traveling to New York next month for an annual high-level gathering at the United Nations, saying it would help prevent it "from being a super-spreader event" amid the pandemic.

* The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable people as early as this week, its chief medical officer said. * Fans attending baseball, football, and outdoor music events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to an order from the health department.

* Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, tested positive for COVID-19 but so far has no symptoms of the illness, his office said. * Officials in the Houston metropolitan area said they would pay $100 to any person receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitals in the area are expected this week to surpass records for the number of COVID patients in their care.

* Cuba has turned to the military to provide oxygen amid a surge of coronavirus cases, even as doctors rush to administer locally developed vaccines to the population. * Ecuador will administer a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people with weak immune systems and will carry out tests to determine if the rest of the inoculated population also needs a booster, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Botswana need to budget an extra 1.13 billion pula ($100 million) to help secure COVID-19 vaccines and equipment as the southern African country battles the third wave of infections, Finance Minister Peggy Serame told parliament.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Young men could be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than it's currently recognized, researchers have suggested, citing computer models.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares edged off near year-to-date lows on Wednesday despite Wall Street's overnight declines, while New Zealand's central bank defied expectations by not raising interest rates as the country is in lockdown due to cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)