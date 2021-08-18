UK getting 1,000 out a day from Afghanistan, interior minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 12:19 IST
Britain has managed to remove around 1,000 people a day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.
"We have been getting out approximately 1,000 people, so far, a day," she told BBC TV.
"We're still bringing out British nationals... and those Afghan nationals who are part of our locally employed scheme."
