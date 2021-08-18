UK getting 1,000 out a day from Afghanistan, interior minister says

Britain has managed to remove around 1,000 people a day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

"We have been getting out approximately 1,000 people, so far, a day," she told BBC TV.

Advertisement

"We're still bringing out British nationals... and those Afghan nationals who are part of our locally employed scheme."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)