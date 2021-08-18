Left Menu

Russia reports 20,914 new COVID-19 cases, 799 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:00 IST
Russia reports 20,914 new COVID-19 cases, 799 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia reported 20,914 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,590 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,663,473.

The government coronavirus task force said 799 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 172,909.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 315,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to June 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021