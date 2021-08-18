Russia reports 20,914 new COVID-19 cases, 799 deaths

Russia reported 20,914 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,590 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,663,473.

The government coronavirus task force said 799 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 172,909.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 315,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to June 2021.

