Delta, unequal vaccines drive high SE Asia toll

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says Southeast Asia is battling the world's highest COVID-19 death toll, driven by the delta variant and unequal global distribution of vaccines. Southeast Asia recorded 38,522 deaths from COVID-19 in the last two weeks, nearly twice as many as North America, it says, citing data from John Hopkins University. Seven of the top 10 countries where COVID-19 deaths have doubled the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, with Vietnam, Fiji, and Myanmar in the top five, according to Our World in Data. Its Asia Pacific director Alexander Matheou called Wednesday for richer countries to urgently share their excess vaccine doses with Southeast Asian nations to curb record surges in infections and deaths in the region.

It said vaccine companies and governments also need to share technology and scale up production to help ramp up low vaccination rates in the region. While the United Kingdom, Canada, and Spain have fully vaccinated over 60 per cent of their population, it said Southeast Asian nations are falling far behind. Malaysia has fully vaccinated 34 percent of its population, Indonesia and the Philippines close to 11 per cent, and Vietnam less than 2 percent. Matheou said each country must aim for mass vaccination rates of 70 per cent-80 percent for the world to overcome the pandemic.

