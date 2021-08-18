The United States is urging world leaders to send videos instead of traveling to New York next month for an annual high-level gathering at the United Nations, saying it would help prevent it "from being a super-spreader event" amid the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light ahead of schools reopening. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's state of emergency restrictions are not curbing movement as effectively as in the past, according to mobility data, hurting the government's fight to slow COVID-19 infections. * Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown.

* Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. * New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the Delta variant.

AMERICAS * Several doctors in Cuba have taken to social media to decry shortages of medicine, oxygen, and other materials needed to battle a dire COVID-19 outbreak, in a rare public denunciation of conditions in the island's hallowed healthcare system.

* U.S. President Joe Biden's administration confirmed it planned to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18. * Houston officials said they would pay $100 to anyone receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitals in the area are expected this week to surpass records for the number of COVID patients.

* The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable people as early as this week. * Ecuador will administer a third vaccine dose to people with weak immune systems and will carry out tests to determine if the rest of the inoculated population also needs a booster, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Botswana need to budget an extra 1.13 billion pula ($100 million) to help secure vaccines and equipment as the southern African country battles the third wave of infections, Finance Minister Peggy Serame told parliament.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated 93.5% efficacy in Paraguay, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

* Young men could be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than it's currently recognized, researchers have suggested, citing computer models. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares, oil, and Asian currencies all steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the gradual opening of economies worldwide against rising COVID-19 cases.

