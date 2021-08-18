Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown. * Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:16 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is urging world leaders to send videos instead of traveling to New York next month for an annual high-level gathering at the United Nations, saying it would help prevent it "from being a super-spreader event" amid the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light ahead of schools reopening. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's state of emergency restrictions are not curbing movement as effectively as in the past, according to mobility data, hurting the government's fight to slow COVID-19 infections. * Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown.

* Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. * New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the Delta variant.

AMERICAS * Several doctors in Cuba have taken to social media to decry shortages of medicine, oxygen, and other materials needed to battle a dire COVID-19 outbreak, in a rare public denunciation of conditions in the island's hallowed healthcare system.

* U.S. President Joe Biden's administration confirmed it planned to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18. * Houston officials said they would pay $100 to anyone receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitals in the area are expected this week to surpass records for the number of COVID patients.

* The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable people as early as this week. * Ecuador will administer a third vaccine dose to people with weak immune systems and will carry out tests to determine if the rest of the inoculated population also needs a booster, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Botswana need to budget an extra 1.13 billion pula ($100 million) to help secure vaccines and equipment as the southern African country battles the third wave of infections, Finance Minister Peggy Serame told parliament.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated 93.5% efficacy in Paraguay, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

* Young men could be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than it's currently recognized, researchers have suggested, citing computer models. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares, oil, and Asian currencies all steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the gradual opening of economies worldwide against rising COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021