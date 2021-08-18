Germany aware of reports U.S. officials hit by 'Havana Syndrome'

Germany is aware of reports that U.S. officials stationed in the country sought medical treatment after developing symptoms of a mystery ailment known as Havana Syndrome, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Asked about the reports, a ministry spokesman told a regular news conference that he had no further details.

The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-officials-in-germany-hit-by-havana-syndrome-11629279001?mod=latest_headlines earlier that at least two U.S. officials based in Germany were affected, becoming the first cases to be reported in a member state of the NATO alliance.

