Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A third dose of Pfizer /BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 86% effective in people aged over 60, an Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday, citing initial results from a study of thousands of members.

Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers around a quarter of the country's 9.3 million population, compared results from 149,144 people aged over 60 who received their third dose at least a week ago against those from 675,630 more who had received only two doses, between January and February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

