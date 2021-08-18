Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: New Zealanders begin life in lockdown

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life under lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without curbs until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap three-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland.

Advertisement

The number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 10 on Wednesday, although modeling suggested numbers could rise to 50-100. Sydney warned worse to come

Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown. "We haven't seen the worst of it and the way that we stop this is by everybody staying at home," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

Qantas Airways said on Wednesday it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its broader commitment to safety, in line with some other airlines globally. U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in a single day

The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican who is locked in battle with some local leaders over his ban on mask mandates in school, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but so far has no symptoms of the illness, his office said. Pandemic fatigue complicates Japan's COVID fight

Japan's state of emergency restrictions is not curbing movement as effectively as in the past, according to mobility data, hurting the government's fight to slow infections and raising the risk the economic recovery could be delayed. A surge in Delta variant cases forced the government to extend on Tuesday its fourth state of emergency by around two weeks through Sept. 12 and expand targeted areas to nearly 60% of the population.

After repeated stop-and-go curbs, however, voluntary requests to stay home may be falling on deaf ears among the pandemic-fatigued population, with mobility data pointing to a recent spike in movement around train stations. Pope Francis urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines

Pope Francis issued an appeal on Wednesday urging people to get inoculated against COVID-19, saying the vaccines could bring an end to the pandemic, but needed to be taken by everyone. "Thanks to God's grace and the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," the pope said in a video message made on behalf of the nonprofit U.S. group the Ad Council and the public health coalition COVID Collaborative.

"They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)