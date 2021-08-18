Health News Roundup: Pope Francis urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines for the good of all; Rare doctors' outcry highlights Cuba's COVID crisis, growing dissent and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pope Francis urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines for the good of all

Advertisement

Pope Francis issued an appeal on Wednesday urging people to get inoculated against COVID-19, saying the vaccines could bring an end to the pandemic, but needed to be taken by everyone. "Thanks to God's grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," the pope said in a video message made on behalf of the nonprofit U.S. group the Ad Council and the public health coalition COVID Collaborative.

Rare doctors' outcry highlights Cuba's COVID crisis, growing dissent

Several doctors in Cuba have taken to social media to decry shortages of medicine, oxygen and other materials needed to battle a dire COVID-19 outbreak, in a rare public denunciation of conditions in the island's hallowed healthcare system. The outcry comes in reaction to comments by government officials that the doctors say scapegoat medics for the country's worsening plight while downplaying precarious conditions pre-dating https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cubans-turn-herbal-remedies-barter-amid-medicine-scarcity-2021-04-20 the current crisis. https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/coronavirus-surge-pushes-cubas-healthcare-system-brink-2021-08-11

U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps.

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but so far has no symptoms of the illness, his office said. Abbott, a Republican who is locked in battle with some local leaders over his ban on mask mandates in schools, is isolating, his office said. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, is also receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says

The third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 86% effective in people aged over 60, an Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday, citing initial results from a study of thousands of members. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers around a quarter of the country's 9.3 million population, compared results from 149,144 people aged over 60 who received their third dose at least a week ago against those from 675,630 more who had received only two doses, between January and February.

Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross

Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. The region escaped the worst when the pandemic erupted last year, but in recent weeks has seen the highest deaths globally, as soaring infections push fragile healthcare systems to the brink and expose sluggish vaccination rollouts.

Japanese regions see record COVID-19 infections as Delta variant spreads -media

Record COVID-19 cases sprang up across Japan on Wednesday, media said a day after the government expanded emergency measures to fight a wave fuelled by the infectious Delta variant that has put the medical system under threat. The western prefecture of Osaka reported a record 2,296 cases. Neighbouring Hyogo, the central prefecture of Aichi, and Fukuoka prefecture in the south all set records of more than 1,000 new infections, media said.

Russia says Sputnik Light 93.5% effective in Paraguay vaccination campaign

Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has demonstrated 93.5% efficacy in Paraguay, with data taken from the South American country's vaccination campaign, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday. Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, Sputnik Light had shown 79.4% efficacy when it was first authorized for use in May.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: New Zealanders begin life in lockdown

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown as Delta COVID-19 cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without curbs until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)